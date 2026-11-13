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WATCH: Maryland County Council Passes Bill Banning Immigration Officers from Holding Government Jobs
By Elizabeth Weibel,10 days ago
A county council in Maryland voted to pass a bill that bans immigration enforcement officials working under the Trump administration from being able to hold government jobs. The Montgomery County Council unanimously passed the Community Trust in County Employees Act, which prevents U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) employees from holding jobs in the “police department, libraries and fire and rescue,” according to Bethesda Today.
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