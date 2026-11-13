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Goettl spotlights Soldiers’ Angels and its mission to support military heroes
By SBG TV,9 days ago
Goettl Air Conditioning & Plumbing continues its “Kindness in the Air” initiative this November in the San Antonio market by spotlighting Soldiers’ Angels, a nonprofit dedicated to providing aid, comfort, and essential resources to active-duty military personnel, veterans, and their families. Headquartered in San Antonio, Soldiers’ Angels...