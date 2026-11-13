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Vegan Thanksgiving Stuffing
By Michelle Cehn,8 days ago
This post may contain affiliate links, which means that I make a small commission off items you purchase at no additional cost to you. Please read my policy page. Thanksgiving dinner just wouldn’t be the same without a big dish of savory, herby stuffing on the table! This vegan Thanksgiving stuffing is packed with crusty bread, buttery sautéed vegetables, and all those classic holiday herbs that make the kitchen smell amazing.