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Congresswoman Mejia’s First Bill Passes House of Representatives
By Frank L. Cahill,10 days ago
MORRIS COUNTY — Congresswoman Analilia Mejia’s first bill has passed the United States House of Representatives. The House approved the Disaster Loan Outreach Consistency Act on Wednesday, November 11, without opposition. It was part of a package of seven bipartisan small business bills. Mejia, who represents New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District, introduced the legislation in September. Delegate Kimberlyn King-Hinds, a Republican from the Northern Mariana Islands, co-led the bill.
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