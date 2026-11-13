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Plantar Fasciitis: An Updated Review
By Wen-Che Tseng,10 days ago
Plantar fasciitis (PF) is a common musculoskeletal disease. Histologic findings of patients with PF showed mainly chronic degenerative processes rather than inflammation. In addition to mechanical factors, such as repetitive stress and reduced ankle dorsiflexion, PF is also linked to rheumatologic diseases and genetic factors. Ultrasound is becoming a standard imaging technique for assessing PF. Major sonographic findings included increased plantar fascia thickness and hypoechoic plantar fascia. In addition to traditional B-mode ultrasound, sonoelastography can also be utilized to diagnose PF. Ultrasound can also be used to guide therapeutic interventions. Over 80% of patients with PF improved under nonsurgical treatment. Treatment options for PF include physical therapy, modalities (laser, therapeutic ultrasound), extracorporeal shock wave therapy (ESWT), injections, transcatheter arterial embolization, and surgery. For injections, corticosteroid was mostly used in the past but has been replaced gradually by other techniques such as platelet-rich plasma or dextrose prolotherapy. There is also more and more evidence about ESWT in treating PF. Surgery serves as an option for recalcitrant PF cases, and endoscopic fasciotomy seemed to have good outcomes. Ultrasound plays an important role in diagnosing of PF and evaluating the treatment effect, and the use of sonoelastography in addition to traditional B-mode ultrasound may help in the early detection of PF and assessment of the treatment effect.