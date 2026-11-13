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Turkey Trots :: 5K and 1 Mile Races In and Around OKC
9 days ago
Let’s be honest, the only reason most of us willingly wake up at dawn on Thanksgiving to run a turkey trot is to preemptively justify eating our weight in Thanksgiving goodies later. But there is something so fun about pushing a jogging stroller through the chilly morning air while bribing your kids with the promise of finish-line donuts, all while trying not to clip the heels of a stranger in an inflatable turkey suit.