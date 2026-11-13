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Firefighters, Family Remember Former CA Chief Who Dedicated Nearly 40 Years of Service to Sonoma Valley
By Tribune News Content,10 days ago
Slug: UR-Firefighters-family-remember-former-Kenwood-fire-c The Press Democrat, Santa Rosa, Calif. The sound of drums and bagpipes echoing around them, hundreds of firefighters in ceremonial dress, along with family, friends and community members gathered to pay tribute to Daren Bellach, a retired Kenwood fire chief whose nearly four decades of service left a lasting mark on Sonoma Valley.
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