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‘It’s okay to copy’: De Gringos Y Gremmies embraces surf rock tradition
By Evan Ballew,9 days ago
KHOL · De Gringos Y Gremmies | Interview | Oct. 30 2026. Far from the tropical beaches of Hawaii sits a trio from Wyoming who capture the essence of island life. Hailing from the high desert plains of Laramie,De Gringos Y Gremmies is an instrumental surf rock band that combines elements of Spaghetti Western soundtracks with Dick Dale’s classic style of guitar playing.
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