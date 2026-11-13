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NFL Quarterback Sam Hartman Trades Touchdowns for Roses as ABC Names Him the Next ‘Bachelor’
By Randi Moultrie,9 days ago
NFL quarterback Sam Hartman is getting ready for a very different kind of competition. ABC has officially named the Washington Commanders player the next star of The Bachelor, putting the 27-year-old in the spotlight for the show's milestone 30th season. The announcement was made Friday, November 13, on Good Morning...