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Morgan Wallen’s 2027 Tour Hasn’t Started Selling Tickets Yet, But Resale Prices Are Already Outrageous
By Yvette Dela Cruz,7 days ago
Morgan Wallen hasn't even opened general ticket sales for his upcoming 2027 tour, but some resellers are already trying to cash in on the country superstar's massive popularity. The singer recently announced his Last Time I Checked Tour, a 14-date stadium run that will take him across seven U.S. cities...