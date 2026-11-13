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Kacey Musgraves Reflects on Dolly Parton’s Gift for Bringing People Together
By Jennifer Eggleston,7 days ago
Kacey Musgraves is opening up about the loss of Dolly Parton, describing a wave of mourning that stretched far beyond the music world. Parton died peacefully in Nashville on Aug. 25, 2026, at age 80 following a short fight with cancer she had largely kept out of public view. She was laid to rest beside Carl Dean, her husband of nearly six decades, who died in March 2025.
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