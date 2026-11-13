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From WWII Cinema to Texas Highways Feature: The Story of Intermission Bookshop
By Visit Brownwood,8 days ago
Discover how Downtown Brownwood's historic WWII-era Queen Theatre became Intermission Bookshop, a beloved hidden gem recently featured in Texas Highways. As the holidays fast approach and the world fills with lights and music, it does us good to remember to pause. To take an intermission, slow down, and see life from a different view. Our little local bookshop gives us that opportunity right here in Brownwood.