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Avengers: Doomsday Director Potentially Confirms Mephisto’s Key Role In Doctor Doom’s Origin Story
By Nathan Johnson,8 days ago
Avengers: Doomsday director Joe Russo may have secretly confirmed that Mephisto will have a role in the film, and could potentially directly impact Doctor Doom’s character arc. Mephisto ruled the MCU theory realm for what seemed like an eternity, especially back in the WandaVision era. Marvel finally gave fans what they wanted in Ironheart by introducing the character, played by Sacha Baron Cohen. Now, the demonic entity could directly affect the franchise’s upcoming Avengers flick.