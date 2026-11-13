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Oregon punter Bailey Ettridge named semifinalist for Ray Guy Award
By Bjorn Bergstrom, Ducks Wire,9 days ago
The Oregon Ducks have been forced to punt an uncharacteristically high number of times in 2026, as the offense faltered midway through the year leading to changes with the coaching staff. While that's objectively not a good thing for a football team, it sure is a positive to have a big leg back there at punter who can not only flip the field, but deftly pin opponents back.
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