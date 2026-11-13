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Disney+ Adds 1 More MCU Project To The Official Avengers: Doomsday Essential Movies List
By Aeron Mer Eclarinal,8 days ago
Disney+ has officially expanded its Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday collection by adding an important project that could serve as a game-changer for the 2026 MCU crossover event. Set to release on December 18, Avengers: Doomsday is set to unleash the first wave of the Multiverse Saga's climax by showcasing the arrival of Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, prompting three key teams of heroes, namely the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and the X-Men, to unite to try and put an end to his evil plans for the Multiverse. As part of the preparation for this high-stakes Multiversal story, Marvel Studios introduced a curated selection of key movies and Disney+ shows across the MCU that introduce major characters, establish Multiversal rules, and build toward the larger story of Doomsday.