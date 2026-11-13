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Blood Samples from the Left Atrium Reveal New Clues About Atrial Fibrillation
9 days ago
Miller School researchers found significant differences in 15 of 21 biomarkers when comparing routine peripheral blood samples with blood collected directly from the left atrium, pointing to biological signals that standard blood tests may not fully capture. Key Takeaways. Miller School of Medicine researchers found significant differences in 15 of...