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Free Movie Monday at Wanee Theater Featuring Rocky and The Wizard of Oz on November 16, 2026
By Jennifer Russell,9 days ago
Wanee Theater Announces “Rocky” and “The Wizard of Oz” for Free Movie Monday. Movie fans will have two classic films to enjoy this Monday during Free Movie Monday at the Wanee Theater on November 16th. This week’s lineup features Rocky, celebrating its 50th anniversary, along with the beloved classic The Wizard of Oz.
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