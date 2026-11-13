undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Miami man threatened to kill Rubio and Noem — and FBI found disturbing notes
By Tribune News Service,9 days ago
MIAMI — A Miami man who threatened to execute Secretary of State Marco Rubio and former Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem in a series of social media posts was sentenced to two years in federal prison after investigators discovered disturbing writings in his home, including a note about shooting Cubans in the United States.