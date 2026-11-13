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How Dorothy and the Dolls helped to cultivate the Lawrence drag scene
By Liv Brack,9 days ago
In 2024, a group of nine performers united to create the drag group Dorothy and the Dolls to give local performers a platform to express themselves. According to member Jeni Tonic, Dorothy and the Dolls started because many of the members hosted weekly shows at the same venues before collaborating on themed, curated performances. Each member simultaneously contributes to the group’s management through communicating with venues, scheduling artists, financing, organizing setlists and event planning.