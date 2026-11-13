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‘Come Back to Indy,’ ‘Would Be a Home Run Hire’ — Colts Fans Push Owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon To Replace HC Shane Steichen With Bruce Arians
9 days ago
Shane Steichen’s Indianapolis Colts have lost five straight games to fall to 2-7 and third in the AFC South, and on Tuesday they traded wide receivers Keenan Allen and Josh Downs for 2027 draft picks. On Thursday, Bruce Arians, the 74-year-old former Colts interim head coach who won a...
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