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Perplexity brings AI agents feature called Teammates to the Mac
By Zac Hall,10 days ago
This week, Perplexity has deployed its new proactive agentic AI feature called Teammates to the Mac. Perplexity Teammates were previously limited to iOS and the web. Similar to Grok Bot, Perplexity Teammates are task-oriented proactive agentic AI threads that work for you without constantly being prompted. Meta Muse and ChatGPT Dots are similar, but use a single chat model rather than supporting multiple instances.