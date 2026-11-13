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Lehman SAAC Clean-Up Series Collects 59 Pounds in Bronx
By BVM Sportsdesk,,8 days ago
Lehman Athletics launched a community clean-up series in Bedford Park, bringing student-athletes and staff together to pick up litter along Bedford Park Boulevard. The effort is designed to build connections and encourage student-athletes to serve the neighborhood beyond campus. Lehman Athletics hopes to hold more clean-ups. Residents can find volunteer...