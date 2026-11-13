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Beyond the Handshake: What It Really Takes to Do Business Across Borders
By Hispanic Executive,9 days ago
A meeting goes well. Two executives exchange ideas, discover a shared opportunity, and agree to stay in touch. Everyone leaves optimistic. Then comes the difficult part: actually doing business together. For companies looking to expand between the United States and Latin America, promising introductions are only the beginning. Different regulations,...