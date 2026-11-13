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IHSA Receives 24 Proposed Rule Changes for 2026-27 Cycle
By BVM Sportsdesk,,7 days ago
Illinois high school officials are weighing 24 proposed changes to the IHSA Constitution and By-Laws for 2026-27. Proposals touch on school classifications, cooperative teams, transfer eligibility and regular-season schedules. After statewide town meetings, the IHSA Legislative Commission will decide which measures go to a vote of member schools. By the...
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