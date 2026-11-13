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Postseason Broncos, How to Follow Along
By Via Cal Poly Pomona Athletics,,9 days ago
By: Alex Kline, Assistant Athletics Director for Communications POMONA, Calif. - Cal Poly Pomona fall sports are in the thick of postseason action this weekend, with both women's soccer and volleyball competing. Additionally, both men's and women's basketball open their 2026-27 seasons today on the road. Below are links to follow the action and support the Broncos, each of which is also available on the team's schedule page. Women's Soccer Today at 3:00 PM vs Simon Fraser in NCAA First Round Bellingham, WA Bracket: https://www.ncaa.com/brackets/soccer-women/d2/2026 Live Stats: https://www.ncaa.com/game/6662679 Watch on NCAA Championships Pass (FREE): https://www.ncaa.com/game/6662679 Tournament Central: https://wwuvikings.com/sports/2026/11/10/2026-NCAA-Soccer.aspx If win...