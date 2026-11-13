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Warriors mourn the loss of former Squash Coach Clive Porter
By [email protected],9 days ago
The Department of Athletics and Recreation mourns the passing of former Squash coach Clive Porter on October 24, at the age of 89. Porter was an integral part of the Warriors squash program for over 25 years. Over that time, he gained a reputation for building strong relationships with his student-athletes, possessing a unique ability to connect with each student-athlete on an individual level. Porter was dedicated to making everyone better, no matter their skill level. “Clive was the heart and soul of the Waterloo Squash team. He was more than a squash coach to all, he was a life…