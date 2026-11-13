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Evers grants 14 commutations, including two from Northeast Wisconsin cases
By Rachel Charniak,9 days ago
(WTAQ-WLUK) — Governor Tony Evers is the first Wisconsin governor since former Gov. Tommy Thompson, to grant commutations. A total of 24 individuals were heard at public hearings conducted by the Commutation Advisory Board on Aug. 21, 2026, and Sept. 18, 2026. The remaining 10 individuals’ applications for commutations have been denied.