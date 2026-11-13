undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
ALERT: Walkaway from FCI Pollock
By KALB Digital Team,9 days ago
POLLOCK, La. (KALB) - The Bureau of Prisons has announced a walkaway from the Federal Correctional Complex Pollock (FCI Pollock). Roberto Thompson, 45, was determined to be in escape status on November 10 after failing to report to his Residential Reentry Center in Bronx, New York. Thompson was furlough transferred from the Federal Prison Camp at FCI Pollock on November 9 and scheduled to arrive at the RRC the next day.
2