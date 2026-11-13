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Lakers play at Tahoe Blue Event Center this weekend
By Tim Herenda Special to the Tribune,9 days ago
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Lakers hockey will be on display at the Tahoe Blue Event Center this weekend. On Thursday, the Lakers hosted the two-time defending United States Premier Hockey League champion Vernal Oilers. The defending Pacific Division Champion Ontario Jr. Reign will oppose the Lakers on Friday and Saturday. All three games start at 7 pm. Tickets are still available at laketahoelakers.com.