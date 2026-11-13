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30-foot waves to slam southern Oregon coast this weekend
By Kaleb Clark,9 days ago
OREGON COAST - A dangerous stretch of massive surf is heading for the southern Oregon coastline, and it's expected to last through the weekend. According to the U.S. National Weather Service in Medford, a high surf warning is in effect as wave heights could reach 30 to 40 feet Friday night into Saturday, then drop slightly to 25 to 30 feet Sunday into Monday, Nov. 16.
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