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Manchester United dream, USMNT tears: Mauricio Pochettino prepares to leave the 'family' that restored his passion
By Ryan Tolmich,9 days ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. -- It didn't take long for the trademark smile to be replaced by tears, and Mauricio Pochettino tried his hardest to fight them. The outgoing U.S. manager paused several times, but it never really worked. He wiped his eyes in hopes they'd go away. He sipped water while U.S. Soccer leadership placed their hands on his back to encourage him in whatever way they could. Yet the tears were there. This was a fight Pochettino wasn't going to win.