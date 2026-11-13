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10 Big Ol’ 2027 Black Friday Deals
By Geoff Graham,7 days ago
Black Friday deals usually make me think of a big ol’ crowd of people trampling over one another for a TV in a Walmart parking lot. But turns out there’s a lot of deals for front-end too, specifically learning opportunities from course publishers. Thought I’d share those because (1) learning is still straight-up essential for what we do, (2) these really are the best courses in the business, and (3) it’s just plain good for all of us to support the huge effort these folks put into their work.