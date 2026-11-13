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NFL predictions: Fernando Mendoza’s time starts in Las Veags Raiders Week 10 matchup vs. Seattle Seahawks
By Matt Holder,9 days ago
SEA ML: -290 LV ML: +235. For context, the line moved after the Cousins trade, as the opening odds had the Seahawks as a field goal favorite. That’s fair seeing as it’s a rookie quarterback making his first start, and Seattle’s head coach, Mike Macdonald, has a great track record against first-year passers. It also doesn’t help that the Seahawks have arguably the best defense in the NFL, so I’m not going to bet on Mendoza getting his first win in his first start.