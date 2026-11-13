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Summit County considers steps to increase affordable housing
By Pamela Manson/For The Park Record,9 days ago
The Summit County Council has been working to craft a housing strategy to address an affordable housing shortage with a goal of creating 1,500 new units by 2036. The considerations include maintaining a 35.7% share of people who live and work in Summit County and collaborating with eastern Summit County cities on housing matters.