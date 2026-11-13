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PhysLoop: LLM-Guided Physics for Self-Improving Video Generation Models
By Rebeca Moen,9 days ago
A new research framework, PhysLoop, has been introduced to enhance the physical consistency and self-improvement capabilities of video generation models. Published on arXiv on November 12, 2026, the project is a collaboration between Peking University, ByteDance Seed, and other academic and industry partners. The framework leverages large language models (LLMs) to guide video generation, selection, and correction, addressing longstanding challenges in physical dynamics and causal consistency.