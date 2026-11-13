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Pullman and Tekoa Port of Whitman County Projects Approved for Federal Opportunity Zones
By Evan Ellis,9 days ago
Two Port of Whitman County economic development projects in Pullman and Tekoa have been approved for federal Opportunity Zone designations. The projects include the Port’s Technology Transfer and Commercialization Facility in Pullman and the Tekoa Industrial Park. The federal Opportunity Zones program provides tax incentives to encourage private investment in businesses and development projects in designated communities. The Pullman project focuses on supporting technology development and commercialization, while the Tekoa project is aimed at industrial development.