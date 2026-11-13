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TOUR Pro Admits LIV Golf Move “May Not Have Been the Best Decision”
By Bill Hemsworth,9 days ago
Ben An has finally broken his silence on his LIV Golf move, and his verdict is about as honest as it gets. The South Korean, who left the PGA Tour in January to captain LIV’s all-Korean team, admitted this week that the move “may not be the best decision looking back” — after the league folded just one season into his stint and left him fighting for his career at Q-School.