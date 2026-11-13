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Man sentenced to life in prison following human trafficking conviction
By Kimberly Querry-Thompson,9 days ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Officials say a man has been sentenced to life in prison following a human trafficking investigation that spanned several states, including Oklahoma. In November of 2025, agents with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics arrested 50-year-old Anderson Walker following a human trafficking investigation. “Last November, the...