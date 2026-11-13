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Braves once again pay premium price on relief pitching with Evan Phillips signing
By Demetrius Bell,9 days ago
Money’s not an object to Alex Anthopoulos when it comes to having reliable high-leverage pitchers. It’s been a while since we got a good ol’ fashioned bolt out of the blue straight from the Atlanta Braves, themselves, when it comes to a player acquisition. The idea of the Braves front office never leaking is more of a myth nowadays than it used to be but it’s still possible, as we saw yesterday when the signing of Evan Phillips basically came out of nowhere.