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Concerns about the future of Sahara Events Center are pointless
By Giselle Blandon-Nunez,8 days ago
Music is a universal language that comes in many different notes, tones and volumes — a not-so-silent way of uniting communities. Yet following the Clark County Board of Commissioners approving $10 million in restoration plans, the future of the Sahara Events Center has divided nearby business owners and residents living in the area into two –– those in support of reviving the historic building into a permanent concert venue and those against the proposal in fear of noise, traffic and ownership.