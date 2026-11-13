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‘It’s so confusing’: Punctuation changes to Maybelline’s iconic tagline are breaking brains
By Kristina Monllos,8 days ago
Punctuation is often used for greater clarity or dramatic effect. But when added to a short tagline, it can sometimes. Confuse. Everyone. At least, that seems to be the case with Maybelline’s update to the brand’s 35-year-old tagline, “Maybe she’s born with it. Maybe it’s Maybelline.” The retooled line now reads, “Maybe. We’re born with it. Maybe. It’s Maybelline.”