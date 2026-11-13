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Montana Ranks 7th Nationally for Fiscal Health
8 days ago
Montana climbed to seventh nationally for fiscal health in Truth in Accounting’s 2026 Financial State of the States report, up from 22nd in 2021 and eighth in 2025. Gov. Greg Gianforte attributed the improvement to spending restraint, debt reduction and tax relief. “Montana continues to rank in the top 10 for fiscal health in the nation thanks to our responsible budgeting,” he said. The report cited the state’s use of its Debt and Liability Free Fund to retire outstanding obligations.
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