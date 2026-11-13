undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Trump Administration Awards Jacksonville $73 Million to Fight Violent Crime
4 days ago
The Justice Department announced more than $73 million in Model Cities Initiative funding for Jacksonville, Florida, to expand investigative resources, law enforcement staffing and crime-fighting technology. Jacksonville was selected from nearly 50 applicants. Federal officials cited a reported 38% decline in murders, a 25% reduction in robberies and a 21%...
2