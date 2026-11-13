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Springfield honors veterans with parade, wreaths
By Sarah Heinonen,9 days ago
SPRINGFIELD — Springfield celebrated its military members with the 2026 Veterans Day parade and ceremony on the steps of City Hall. Veterans Day honors all Americans who serve or have served in the armed forces. It began as Armistice Day, celebrating the end of World War I and the treaty that was signed in 1918 on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month. Veterans Day is still observed each year on Nov. 11.