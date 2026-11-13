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Barbara Ann Darcy, 90
9 days ago
Barbara Ann Darcy (née Sympson) passed away recently at the age of 90, leaving behind a legacy of love, devotion, and cherished family memories. Born on July 18, 1936, in Medford, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Elred and Johanna Sympson. As a young girl, her family relocated to rural Kentucky, where she spent her formative years growing up on a farm near Cox’s Creek. Her childhood on the farm instilled in her a lifelong, deep affection for animals; she fondly remembered caring for her pet goat and pet chickens during those early years.