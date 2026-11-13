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Halicy Robert ‘Hal’ Wheatley, 73
9 days ago
A Bardstown resident, Mr. Halicy Robert “Hal” Wheatley, 73, passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was born Feb. 18, 1953, in Bardstown to the late Ben and Cleo Ritchie Wheatley. Hal was a retired employee of Tatum Auto Supply and was a United States Army veteran. He was a member of American Legion Post 42 as well as the American Legion Riders, was a former president of the Kentucky Bikers Association, and was a classic car enthusiast. Hal was a loving father and pap, and he enjoyed spending time with his family.
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