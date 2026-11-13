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CMS Invites Families to Saturday Fair After Student Previews
By Carlos Hernandez,9 days ago
Fifth- and eighth-graders already spent part of this week at the 2026 Endless Possibilities Fair. On Saturday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is opening the same convention-center visit to their families. The district's official account, @charmeckschools, posted the invitation. on Nov. 12. Families are asked to join CMS this Saturday to explore programs,...