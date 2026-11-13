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Charlotte Group Pays $12.2 Million for Winston-Salem Textile Plant
By Marisa Caldwell,8 days ago
A Charlotte real-estate development group affiliated with Silvercap Partners has bought BekaertDesLee’s Winston-Salem production plant for $12.2 million. The Belgian textile maker stays on as the tenant. The Greensboro News and Record reported the sale Thursday. Silvercap already works the Winston-Salem industrial market and lists industrial, residential and office...
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