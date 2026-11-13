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Charlotte Marks 300-Plus Traffic Deaths in 5 Years With World Day of Remembrance
By Avery Scott,9 days ago
Nations Ford Rd. & Arrowood Rd. — Reported Intersection of Pedestrian Fatality. Charlotte officials say more than 300 people have died in traffic-related incidents across the city over the past five years, a toll that will be marked Sunday with a World Day of Remembrance and memorial walk for grieving families. The event comes as the city continues working toward Vision Zero, its pledge to eliminate traffic deaths and severe injuries by 2030.