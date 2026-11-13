undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
NCIS season 24 episode 7 spoilers: A massive cover-up ahead?
9 days ago
As we look towards NCIS season 24 episode 7 airing on CBS, let’s just say that there is some good and bad news. Where do we start here? Well, it is worth noting that after the new installment slated for next week, we are going to be seeing the crime drama take the week off. In a way, it does make perfect sense given that Thanksgiving is right around the corner and the network does not want to compete with that. At the very least, we can be happy to rejoice in the fact that there will be installments in December. This one, titled “Lucky Shot,” is going to be coming on December 1.